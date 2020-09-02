Tenants who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19 pandemic cannot be evicted until 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of Louisianans who cannot afford rent because of the coronavirus will not be kicked out of their homes for the rest of the year thanks to a new federal policy that took effect Wednesday, Sept. 2.
People who lost income because of the pandemic cannot be evicted until 2021, as long as they made less than $99,000 in 2020 and don’t have another housing option. To be eligible, they’ll also have to show they already tried to get help from the government with their rent.
“For any individual facing eviction, that’s going to be welcome news. They do need to know there’s nothing in the order that gets rid of the obligation to pay rent at some point,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.
Late fees may still apply, and landlords can still evict their tenants for things like property damage. Gov. Edwards says it’s important to discuss payment options with your property manager if you don’t think you can afford rent.
