St. Amant teen dies in crash on I-10 in Ascension Parish

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of
a teenager in Ascension Parish Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz says the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on I-10 near LA 641.
Mason Pusey, 17, of St. Amant, was traveling westbound on I-10 in a 2009 Honda Accord, police say.
Investigators say the crash happened when, for reasons still under investigation, the Honda left the roadway and hit a tree near the roadway.
Scrantz says Pusey was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Troopers obtained a toxicology sample from Pusey for analysis, according to Scrantz.
The crash remains under investigation.
