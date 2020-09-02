Salvation Army feeds thousands in SWLA after Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Dozens of organizations have descended on Southwest Louisiana to assist with reconvert efforts after Hurricane Laura. One of those aiming to help is the Salvation Army.
“We have a major feeding operation going, it’s been a slow process actually getting that started just because there’s no resources here,” explains Captain Trey Jones, Incident Commander of the Lake Charles response. “We have several mobile feeding units have come out from all over the south to try to help out and deliver food into neighborhoods that need it.”
With help from across the region, the Salvation Army has partnered with the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief team. With large mobile kitchens and food trucks, the team effort is able to feed thousands.
“There’s several (vehicle) that have the ability to cook directly on the unit and go out, but some of them are smaller units that are able to get back into the more devastated areas. We prepare the food here at our staging area so that we can send the food out to those who need it,” said Captain Jones.
Crates of food are prepared and delivered, along with cleaning kits and toiletry bags.
The storm has posed some issues for the volunteers, but they are working quickly to get people the help they need.
“Just so much devastation right now resources are farther away traffic the traffic has been difficult to get people in and resources in with some of the larger trucks that we need to support the services,” he said.
Despite the hurdles, Captain Jones says his team is making progress.
“We’ve already served about 30,000 meals over the past few days and we’re expecting by the end of the week we will more than double that,” said Jones.
While the command center is stationed on Ryan Street, it is not a location to pick up supplies. To receive food or supplies, follow the Salvation Army Lake Charles Facebook page where locations are posted each morning.
