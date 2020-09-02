LSU reports 366 positive COVID-19 cases during first weekly briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Interim President Tom Galligan held the first weekly coronavirus briefing with members of the media Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Galligan reported LSU had 366 positive cases of COVID-19, as of Wednesday.
The positive cases are from 1,376 tests on campus and 3,544 tests from outside testing and self-reporting.
Galligan added that university officials are very concerned about the number of COVID-19 cases and they are prepared to shut down and move to remote learning if necessary.
The interim president did not give a specific number of cases that would prompt LSU to move to remote learning.
However, he said there were several factors officials would continue to monitor including the number of positive cases, absenteeism, capacity to quarantine, and hospital capacity in the Baton Rouge area.
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter will have a full report on this story on 9News at 10.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.