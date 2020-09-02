Greater Baton Rouge State Fair canceled due to pandemic; fair has only closed one other time

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair announced Wednesday, Sept. 2 that the fair will not open this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The fair started back in 1965 and is open for 11 days every year to provide families with fun and entertainment. Organizers say over the years, support from the community has allowed them to donate more than $4.2 million in the form of scholarships and grants.
Chairman of the fair, Cliff Barton, says their number one priority is the safety of everyone involved with the fair, which is why they cannot open this year.
This marks only the second time the fair has not been held since it launched. The first was back in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina when FEMA was using the fairgrounds as a staging area for equipment being used in New Orleans.
Organizers say plans are already in the works for next year’s fair, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 28, 2021.
