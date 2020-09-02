Gov. Edwards to address state at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about his state's response to Hurricane Laura and to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte) (Source: Melinda Deslatte)
By Mykal Vincent | September 2, 2020 at 7:36 AM CDT - Updated September 2 at 7:36 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a press briefing Wednesday morning.

Gov. Edwards is scheduled to travel to Leesville, La., one of the hardest-hit areas last week during Hurricane Laura where a 14-year-old girl was killed. The death toll from Hurricane Laura now stands at 15, with more than half of those being people who died from improperly using generators.

A fallen tree lies across part of a home after Hurricane Laura, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Leesville, La., as seen during Gov. John Bel Edwards' aerial tour of stricken areas in the northern part of the state. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. You can watch live on WAFB or in the 9News app. If you miss the briefing, you can watch the replays on your streaming devices.

On Tuesday, Edwards encouraged residents of parishes affected by Hurricane Laura to preregister for DSNAP benefits, also known as disaster food stamps.

