FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, mainly dry for now; fingers crossed for cold front next week

Next week’s forecast will be highly dependent on the potential impacts of a cold front. Regardless of the exact details, rain chances should climb higher by Tuesday and Wednesday. The big question mark centers around whether we get a significant cool down or not with that front. The GFS is quite aggressive, showing highs only reaching the upper 70s by the end of the week and lows dipping well into the 60s. By contrast, the Euro model has really backed off on any significant frontal passage, showing lows in the 70s and highs in the mid to upper 80s. While afternoon temps in the 80s would still be an improvement, some of that appears to be tied to the model forecasting a good deal of cloud cover and rainfall.