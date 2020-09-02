FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool front possible next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As was the case Tuesday and Wednesday, the Thursday’s forecast calls for a hot and mainly dry day across the WAFB viewing area. High pressure remains in charge and that means a reduction in cloud cover and a clamp on rainfall.
Thursday morning will start out under partly cloudy skies, with daybreak temperatures in the mid 70°s for metro Baton Rouge. Expect fair skies and light winds for the afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 90°s and the heat index rising to 100° or more for a few hours. Rain chances Thursday are set well under 10%.
Nudge those rain probabilities to between 10% and 20% Friday, with highs again returning to the low to mid 90°s. A weak cool front will be headed our way for the Labor Day weekend and is expected to reach the Louisiana coastal parishes by Saturday morning. Sorry to say it, but don’t get your hopes up for much heat relief with the weekend front. The front stalls along the coast and really does little to lower area temperatures or even produce much in the way of a significant drop in the humidity.
The weekend front will however provide a slight increase in the regional instability. As a result, the Storm Team is posting modest rain chances at 20% to 30% for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday too. Severe storms are not a concern and most neighborhoods will see less than 0.5″ of rain through Monday evening. Afternoon high temperatures will return to the low to mid 90°s for all three days as well.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday, Wednesday, and probably Thursday of next week. Another front is expected to push into the Bayou State next week, but models remain split as to whether that mid-week front will deliver that first serious hint of autumn.
Both the American GFS and the European (ECMWF) model anticipate good rain chances around the middle of the week, but they differ substantially in their temperature forecasts. The GFS is showing daytime highs in the 70°s, while the Euro is indicating only a brief drop into the 80°s followed by a quick return to the 90°s. Not surprisingly, forecast confidence for next week’s temperatures is low. For the time being, the First Alert forecast will split the difference and call for highs in the mid 80°s for metro Baton Rouge for the latter half of the week.
We continue to track Tropical Storm Omar in the western Atlantic and Tropical Storm Nana in the western Caribbean. In addition, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is also monitoring recently tagged Invest 91L in the central tropical Atlantic, as well as a strong tropical wave making its way off the coast of Africa. Omar appears to be succumbing to strong wind shear and is likely to become non-tropical within the next day or two. Nana will arrive in Belize late Wednesday night or early Thursday and could be nearing hurricane intensity at landfall. Neither of the other two tropical features highlighted by the NHC are pending landfall threats at this time.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.