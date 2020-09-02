FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool front possible next week

We continue to track Tropical Storm Omar in the western Atlantic and Tropical Storm Nana in the western Caribbean. In addition, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is also monitoring recently tagged Invest 91L in the central tropical Atlantic, as well as a strong tropical wave making its way off the coast of Africa. Omar appears to be succumbing to strong wind shear and is likely to become non-tropical within the next day or two. Nana will arrive in Belize late Wednesday night or early Thursday and could be nearing hurricane intensity at landfall. Neither of the other two tropical features highlighted by the NHC are pending landfall threats at this time.