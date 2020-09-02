FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another uncomfortably warm and humid day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the third morning in a row, we’re starting off with temperatures no cooler than the lower 80°s!
At least this morning, our “feels like” is ONLY in the mid to upper 80°s (not the lower 90°s like yesterday!).
Not much activity (if any!) anticipated today on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar – partly cloudy skies this morning, more sunshine this afternoon.
Heat and high humidity will again be quite “noticeable” – our afternoon high topping out at 93°; the heat index as high as 105°.
Overnight, a few clouds and “a bit” cooler – a low of 76°.
Tomorrow, the same basic forecast – hot/muggy/mainly dry – a high of 93°. Welcome to early September!
