Deputies: Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Sorrento
APSO deputies are investigating a fatal crash that left a bicyclist dead on Sept. 2, 2020. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | September 2, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT - Updated September 2 at 10:20 AM

SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a crash that left a woman dead Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Allison Hudson, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, says the crash occurred around 5 a.m. on LA 22 near Melancon Road.

Investigators say Jessica White Gibbs, 27, was riding her bicycle on LA 22 when she was hit by a vehicle. Gibbs was taken to a local hospital where she later died, according to Hudson.

Hudson says the case remains under investigation.

