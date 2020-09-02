Deputies: Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Sorrento

SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a crash that left a woman dead Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Allison Hudson, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, says the crash occurred around 5 a.m. on LA 22 near Melancon Road.
Investigators say Jessica White Gibbs, 27, was riding her bicycle on LA 22 when she was hit by a vehicle. Gibbs was taken to a local hospital where she later died, according to Hudson.
Hudson says the case remains under investigation.
