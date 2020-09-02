Amber Alert: 2 girls believed to be in grave danger

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) — Law officers believe two East Texas children are in grave danger after having been abducted.
Texas DPS issued a statewide Amber Alert on Tuesday night for 1-year-old Tru Speratos and 11-year-old Alex Arwood.
Atlanta, Texas, Police Chief Robin Betts told KSLA News 12 that the children’s 33-year-old aunt also is missing.
“She kind of made the habit over the last few weeks of coming by, picking them up and carrying them riding to let the 1-year-old go to sleep, according to the parents.”
The aunt, whose name authorities have not released, picked them up about 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. Monday.
“And since then we have not been able to find her whereabouts. Her family has been concerned and notified us ...” about noon Tuesday, the police chief told KSLA News 12′s Fred Gamble.
The two girls last were seen at 4 p.m. Monday in a gold 2007 Honda Odyssey in the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta, Texas. The van bears Texas license plate MBD2390.
Speratos is 2.5 feet tall, weighs 19 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She last was seen wearing a multicolored onsie and a tutu.
Arwood stands 4′9″ tall, weighs 120 pounds and has sandy colored hair and blue eyes. She last was seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.
Federal and state authorities have been called in to help police with their investigation.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about them to call Atlanta police at (903) 796-7973. Or call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.