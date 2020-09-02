After Hurricane Laura devastation, Louisiana lawmakers discuss picking up the pieces

A fallen tree lies across part of a home after Hurricane Laura, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Leesville, La., as seen during Gov. John Bel Edwards' aerial tour of stricken areas in the northern part of the state. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool) (Source: STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG)
By Peter Zampa | September 2, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 3:12 PM

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Leaders and citizens in Louisiana are trying to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Laura hit the state last week. A number of Parishes across the state have qualified for FEMA assistance as new damage and devastation reveals itself.

Many citizens in the impacted areas are without power and some are without water. Governor John Bel Edwards says his emergency response teams are trying to deliver generators and other assistance to hard-hit areas as he awaits word from the federal government on other applications from different areas he submitted for assistance.

Members of the federal delegation say the amount of damage done could lead them to seek additional relief funding on Capitol Hill.

