Ward 2 Water District in Livingston Parish to spend $3M to improve service to Port Vincent, surrounding areas

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ward 2 Water District in Livingston Parish will now be providing improved service to those living in Port Vincent and nearby areas thanks to a $3 million loan from the Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWRLF) program.
Officials with the parish say the low-interest loan will allow Louisiana’s largest rural water district to connect almost 500 new water customers in south Walker, south Denham Springs, and Port Vincent, giving them better access to reliable service and improved water pressure. The district says it has installed almost 5,000 feet of piping to connect new customers to the system. All new customers will be placed on a metered system.
“In addition to taking in smaller, aged water systems in the area, we are also making our services available to many residents who currently have private wells,” said Barry LeJeune, manager of Ward 2 Water District. “This expansion is bringing more reliable service to the area and creating the necessary infrastructure to make more improvements in the future.”
The new piping runs from Highway 447 near the intersection with Highway 16 to Port Vincent.
LeJeune says Ward 2 Water District recently bought systems in Port Vincent, as well as four others that serve people living off Highway 16, Highway 447, and Highway 42. Those people previously relied on well systems and paid a flat fee for service. Once they’re connected to the Ward 2 system, they’ll be billed on a metered system.
Officials say these new connection will give customers access to the district’s wells and elevated tanks, which help ensure uninterrupted service. The district says it plans to improve pressure vessels in the system to enhance water flow and sustain strong pressure.
With the addition of the new customers, the district says it now serves about 22,300 homes/businesses in Livingston Parish.
“The Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund has provided an affordable way for the residents of this water system to expand, bringing more reliable service and quality water to more residents,” said LDH State Health Officer Dr. Jimmy Guidry. “Safe drinking water is fundamental to community health, and this program helps communities throughout Louisiana keep their water as safe as possible without placing an undue burden in the form of expensive financing.”
