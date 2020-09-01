WAFB-TV will televise 3 LSU football games during 2020 season, including season opener

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - CBS has released the schedule of SEC football games it will televise during the 2020 college football season.
WAFB-TV, a CBS affiliate, will carry the same televised schedule of SEC football games. CBS’s schedule features three LSU games including the Tigers’ season opener.
Here is the schedule of the SEC on CBS. All games will air on WAFB-TV:
Sept. 26 – Mississippi State at LSU, 2:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 3 – Texas A&M at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 17 – Georgia at Alabama, 7 p.m. CT
Oct. 31 – LSU at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. CT
Nov. 7 – Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville), 2:30 p.m. CT
Nov. 14 – Alabama at LSU, 5 p.m. CT
Dec. 19 – SEC Football Championship Game, time TBD
