WAFB partners with Rouses for Hurricane Laura food donation drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To lend a helping hand to our neighbors struggling to recover after the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura, WAFB has partnered with Rouses Market to collect food donations for those in need.
All you have to do is drop off your food donations starting Friday, Sept. 4 to any Rouses location. You can continue to drop off items over the weekend.
- Drusilla Shopping Center, 3446 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
- Bluebonnet Village: 7580 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
- Arlington Marketplace: 600, Creek Centre Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
- 14630 Village Market St, Baton Rouge, LA 70817
- 2300 Church St, Zachary, LA 70791
- 58440 Belleview Hwy, Plaquemine, LA 70764
- 40017 LA-42, Prairieville, LA 70769
- Juban Crossing, 10130 Crossing Way #300, Denham Springs, LA 70726
- 14635 Airline Hwy, Gonzales, LA 70737
- 209 S Airline Hwy, Gonzales, LA 70737
