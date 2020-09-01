Two police officers help 15 people escape from burning building

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two Baton Rouge police officers were treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation after helping rescue more than a dozen people from a burning building.
“There is no question their actions saved lives today,” states Curt Monte, public information officer for the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
The officers were out on an unrelated call in the area around 79th Street at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1 when they noticed the heavy smoke billowing from the apartment building.
“The officers notified the fire department and immediately went into action,” says Monte. “The officers quickly alerted and helped evacuate 15 residents from the building.”
The officers were not seriously injured, but were taken to the hospital as a precaution. There were no other injuries reported.
“They were able to quickly bring the blaze under control before the fire could spread any further,” states Monte.
As for the cause of the fire, investigators believe it was started by a child who was playing with a lighter.
“Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators will counsel the young child and his family on the dangers of fire,” Monte explained. “He will be entered into the Juvenile Fire Setters program to be educated on fires and fire safety.”
