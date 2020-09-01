Tuesday, September 1: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday, September 1, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 148,882 cases - 667 new cases
- 4,821 deaths - 34 new deaths
- 910 patients in hospitals - increase of 29 patients
- 128 patients on ventilators - decrease of 4 patients
- 127,918 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday, Aug. 26 he will be extending Phase Two of reopening the state’s economy for another two weeks.
