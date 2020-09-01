Traffic on US 190 at a crawl Tuesday afternoon due to I-10 closure

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - With the closure of westbound I-10 Tuesday, interstate traffic has been diverted onto US Highway 190.
Traffic along US 190 is at a standstill in many places.
One driver reported that it took him two hours just to travel 24 miles.
At one point, on US 190 near Erwinville, traffic did not move an inch for nearly 30 minutes.
Officers are positioned at traffic lights along US 190 to keep the lights green as much as possible.
A Louisiana State Police spokesman says the interstate will likely remain closed well into Tuesday evening as crews work to remove a tanker that is leaking hazardous materials.
