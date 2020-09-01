State approves fans returning to Saints games, team releases plan

GAME & SEAT ASSIGNMENTS In order to accomplish these goals, we’re putting Season Ticket Holders on a two (2) or three (3) game rotation system. The final rotation will depend on the total number of Season Ticket Holders that need to be accommodated once the opt-out deadline has passed. For example, each account will be randomly assigned one (1) of the first two (2) OR three (3) regular season games that are played with fans in attendance. The random assignments will be based on how ticket account pods can be configured to meet the NFL and CDC social distancing guidelines. While we are doing our best to make these assignments as close to your actual seat location and section as possible, the social distancing guidelines required by the CDC, NFL and our local and state officials make it impossible to issue exact seat locations in most cases. Your first game and seat assignment will be emailed to you the week of September 14 with the subject line “Your Saints Tickets”. Following the assignment of games, any additional single game tickets that become available will be offered via lottery to Season Ticket Holders who were not granted access to the individual game.