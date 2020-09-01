Some Zachary students head back to class for in-person learning after Labor Day

By Rachael Thomas | September 1, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 9:19 PM

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Many students in the Zachary Community School District will head back to class for in-person learning.

The school board made the decision during a meeting held Tuesday night (Sept. 1).

Starting after Labor Day, all students in grades pre-k through 6th will head back to school for in-person classes. Meanwhile, 7th through 12th grade students will adopt a hybrid learning model.

School leaders say they want students to get the experiences that come with physically attending school.

