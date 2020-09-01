Overturned trailer carrying hazardous materials closes portion of I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A portion of I-10 was shut down early Tuesday morning due to an overturned tractor-trailer. The closure could last
According to Louisiana State Police, the truck was carrying hazardous materials.
I-10 West was closed at Highway 415 and at LA 975 (Whiskey Bay Bridge) around 4:30 a.m. I-10 East at I-49 was later closed for recovery and cleanup efforts. It’s not clear what materials the truck was carrying.
At around 7 a.m., I-10 E was reopened at I-49.
