Overturned trailer carrying hazardous materials closes portion of I-10

A portion of I-10 was closed Tuesday morning due to an overturned truck carrying hazardous materials. (Source: DOTD)
By Johnny Ahysen | September 1, 2020 at 7:45 AM CDT - Updated September 1 at 7:58 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A portion of I-10 was shut down early Tuesday morning due to an overturned tractor-trailer. The closure could last

According to Louisiana State Police, the truck was carrying hazardous materials.

I-10 West was closed at Highway 415 and at LA 975 (Whiskey Bay Bridge) around 4:30 a.m. I-10 East at I-49 was later closed for recovery and cleanup efforts. It’s not clear what materials the truck was carrying.

A portion of I-10 was closed Tuesday morning. (Source: LSP)

At around 7 a.m., I-10 E was reopened at I-49.

