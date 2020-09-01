LDH says some SWLA water facilities did not have backup generators when Laura hit

(WAFB) - State officials say nearly 600,000 people in southwest Louisiana may not have access to clean water right now because of pipe damage or lost power after Hurricane Laura.
Water plants are required to have backup electricity to keep the supply running during a storm, but the Department of Health says a number of facilities were in violation of state code and did not have a backup generator. Nearly 70 systems in total are currently out, and just under 20 of those experienced critical damage from the wind that could take weeks to repair.
“We’ve definitely had major storms hit here and we’ve had lots of people on boil water advisories, etc. Critical infrastructure damage is definitely worse in this storm than it has been in others. There was a lot of damage with Rita as well, but Laura has definitely proven to be the worst,” said Amanda Ames, LDH chief engineer.
Once power is restored and pipes are re-pressurized, people will still need to boil their water until LDH can check for the presence of harmful bacteria. The state says most plants should be running again in just a few days.
