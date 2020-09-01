Lake Charles residents say they’ve had enough while beginning to clean up damage from Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WVUE) - As they clean up after one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Louisiana, some residents of southwest Louisiana say they’ve had enough. The devastation is severe, but relief is poring in.
In the heart of the Lake Charles historic district, once proud oak trees still stand, though stripped of vegetation, which in some cases is piled on top of houses.
Several trees fell on what’s left of David Boult’s 120-year-old house. He rode out Laura Aug. 27 and felt the house shift on its foundation.
“I think it would be similar to walking through a car wash. Windows broke out. High winds and rain through the house,” he said.
Bolt is lucky though. His friends who live down in Cameron Parish lost everything.
“I will miss it,” said Becky Hebert.
Hebert says Hurricane Laura was the third hurricane to destroy her home along the coast and she won’t be back; she’s not alone.
Boult’s house is structurally okay, but after 20 years of living in the old part of Lake Charles, he says he’s had enough.
“I’m not gonna’ rebuild, but somebody will,” said Boult.
To help bolster spirits and fuel the recovery, donations are now being trucked in from churches across New Orleans.
“It’s unbelievable. I’ve spent my days on the phone with people around the country desiring to help us,” said Sister Miriam MacLean with the Sisters of Mercy Order.
St. Catherine of Siena has been collecting supplies for nearly a week and brought in two truckloads Tuesday, Sept. 1. The hope is that with a little help and perseverance, Lake Charles will come back stronger than ever.
If you’d like to help Catholic Charities in the Hurricane Laura relief effort, you can go to their website.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.