La. State Reps, A.G. Landry want LHSAA to start high school football in October

(KSLA) - A letter penned by a Louisiana State Representative has gained a considerable amount of support pushing for the start of the high school football season.
More than 40 republican members of the Louisiana House of Representatives signed off on a letter addressed to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
Below is the letter penned by District 74 Rep. Larry Frieman:
In the letter, Rep. Frieman asks that the LHSAA reconsider its current plan and modify the criteria to allow the high school football season to begin as scheduled - regardless of what phase Governor John Bel Edwards decides the state is in.
LHSAA says the state must be in phase 3 and then have 2 weeks of declining virus cases before the season can start.
In addition to Rep. Frieman’s letter, Louisiana’s Attorney General Jeff Landry also sent a letter to the LHSAA:
Louisiana is still only in phase 2. In Rep. Frieman’s letter, it states surrounding Louisiana have already started their football seasons.
