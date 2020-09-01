Gov. Edwards to speak at 2 p.m. Tuesday

By Mykal Vincent | September 1, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT - Updated September 1 at 7:48 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John BEl Edwards is expected to update the state’s emergency response to Hurricane Laura in a press conference Tuesday.

The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

On Monday, Gov. Edwards said six parishes have been approved for FEMA aid. His office is hoping to get more parishes approved.

In the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Louisiana Department of Health reported on Monday an additional 324 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.

