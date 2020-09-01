Gov. Edwards to speak at 2 p.m. Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John BEl Edwards is expected to update the state’s emergency response to Hurricane Laura in a press conference Tuesday.
The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. You can watch live on WAFB or catch the replay on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, or Roku.
On Monday, Gov. Edwards said six parishes have been approved for FEMA aid. His office is hoping to get more parishes approved.
In the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Louisiana Department of Health reported on Monday an additional 324 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.