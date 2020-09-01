Former LSU LB Lamar Louis hopes to inspire positive change

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU linebacker Lamar Louis is someone who is using his platform to reach others and hopefully influence positive change in society.
“Sometimes you just have to shed a tear because there is nothing you can do,” said Louis. “God gave you white skin. God gave me black skin. There’s nothing I can do about that. There’s a lot of different attributes that we have control of but that’s one we do not have control of. It’s beyond me how someone can feel differently about someone because they have more melanin in their skin than someone else.”
Louis said he’s experienced hurtful situations throughout his life because of racism and wants LSU to be the best place it can be.
He played linebacker for the Tigers from 2012 through 2015 and is currently a free agent. The Breaux Bridge native played in a total of 48 games at LSU with 17 starts.
He finished his career as a Tiger with 97 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.
He graduated from LSU in the fall of 2015 with a degree in sports administration.
