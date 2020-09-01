FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Uncomfortable start to Sept.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - So far, the month of September is off to a familiar start!
Again this morning, it’s way too warm and way too humid – temperatures in the lower 80°s; a heat index in the lower 90°s!
And, just like yesterday morning, be on the lookout for areas of patchy fog – remember, visibility can change VERY quickly within a short distance.
Otherwise, not much relief from the “steam machine” today or tomorrow, very humid with highs topping out in the mid 90°s and “feels like” temperatures well into triple digits (as early as midmorning). Only a few spotty showers during the afternoon hours to temporarily break the heat!
