FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Uncomfortable start to Sept.

By Diane Deaton | September 1, 2020 at 7:07 AM CDT - Updated September 1 at 7:13 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - So far, the month of September is off to a familiar start! 

Again this morning, it’s way too warm and way too humid – temperatures in the lower 80°s; a heat index in the lower 90°s! 

And, just like yesterday morning, be on the lookout for areas of patchy fog – remember, visibility can change VERY quickly within a short distance. 

Otherwise, not much relief from the “steam machine” today or tomorrow, very humid with highs topping out in the mid 90°s and “feels like” temperatures well into triple digits (as early as midmorning). Only a few spotty showers during the afternoon hours to temporarily break the heat!

