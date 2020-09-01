FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much drier locally, more to track in the tropics

Advisories were initiated on Potential Tropical Cyclone #16, located just south of Jamaica, at 10 a.m. CDT on Tuesday. The system is forecast to potentially become a tropical storm before moving into Belize or the Yucatan Peninsula later this week. It does not appear to pose any threat to the U.S. at this point. As a reminder, the ‘Potential Tropical Cyclone’ designation allows the National Hurricane Center to issue watches and/or warnings if a system is not quite yet a tropical depression or storm, but expected to become one soon.