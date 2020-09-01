FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much drier locally, more to track in the tropics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure building overhead will result in a quick transition to a much drier weather pattern beginning today. Of course, that’s always mixed news this time of year, with less rainfall tending to translate into more heat.
Today’s details
The vast majority of us stay dry today, with only a very slim chance of a shower or t-storm popping up this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s and heat index values could once again climb above 105 in some neighborhoods. While this is similar to the type of heat we had on Monday, expect a longer duration of elevated temperatures and heat index values this afternoon in the absence of any significant rainfall.
Rest of this week
High pressure will continue to dominate through at least the end of the week, helping to keep many of us dry through Friday. Daily high temperatures will range from the low to mid-90s and rain chances will be next to nothing through Thursday, perhaps climbing to around 20% by Friday.
This weekend into next week
A weak cold front will move into our area this weekend, primarily providing a slight enhancement in our rain chances. It doesn’t look like we’ll see any significant impact on our temperatures, even if it does manage to slide just to our south.
However, our fingers remain crossed for the prospects of a stronger cold front arriving by the mid part of next week. In advance of the front, scattered showers and t-storms can be expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. And if the models prove correct, we’re in for a noticeable cool down in its wake, with highs potentially only reaching the mid-80s by the end of next week and lows possibly dipping well into the 60s.
More to track in the tropics
Advisories were initiated on Potential Tropical Cyclone #16, located just south of Jamaica, at 10 a.m. CDT on Tuesday. The system is forecast to potentially become a tropical storm before moving into Belize or the Yucatan Peninsula later this week. It does not appear to pose any threat to the U.S. at this point. As a reminder, the ‘Potential Tropical Cyclone’ designation allows the National Hurricane Center to issue watches and/or warnings if a system is not quite yet a tropical depression or storm, but expected to become one soon.
And Tropical Depression #15 continues to move northeast and away from the U.S. coastline today. Wind shear is hitting the system and only expected to get stronger, but there is still a chance it briefly becomes a tropical storm later today or tonight. It should eventually dissipate over the next couple of days without delivering any significant impacts to land.
Finally, a tropical wave is expected to emerge from Africa over the next day or two and that system is given a 40% chance of development within the next 5 days.
