FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much drier locally, more to track in the tropics

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tues., Sept. 1 - Much drier locally, more to track in the tropics
By Steve Caparotta | September 1, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 12:35 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure building overhead will result in a quick transition to a much drier weather pattern beginning today. Of course, that’s always mixed news this time of year, with less rainfall tending to translate into more heat.

Today’s details

The vast majority of us stay dry today, with only a very slim chance of a shower or t-storm popping up this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s and heat index values could once again climb above 105 in some neighborhoods. While this is similar to the type of heat we had on Monday, expect a longer duration of elevated temperatures and heat index values this afternoon in the absence of any significant rainfall.

WAFB Storm Team Pinpoint Forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 1. (Source: WAFB)
Forecast heat index values for Tuesday afternoon. The heat index (‘feels like’) could climb above 105 again this afternoon, making it dangerous for anyone working outdoors for any length of time. (Source: WAFB)

Rest of this week

High pressure will continue to dominate through at least the end of the week, helping to keep many of us dry through Friday. Daily high temperatures will range from the low to mid-90s and rain chances will be next to nothing through Thursday, perhaps climbing to around 20% by Friday.

This weekend into next week

A weak cold front will move into our area this weekend, primarily providing a slight enhancement in our rain chances. It doesn’t look like we’ll see any significant impact on our temperatures, even if it does manage to slide just to our south.

However, our fingers remain crossed for the prospects of a stronger cold front arriving by the mid part of next week. In advance of the front, scattered showers and t-storms can be expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. And if the models prove correct, we’re in for a noticeable cool down in its wake, with highs potentially only reaching the mid-80s by the end of next week and lows possibly dipping well into the 60s.

WAFB Storm Team 10-day forecast as of Tuesday morning, Sept. 1. (Source: WAFB)

More to track in the tropics

Advisories were initiated on Potential Tropical Cyclone #16, located just south of Jamaica, at 10 a.m. CDT on Tuesday. The system is forecast to potentially become a tropical storm before moving into Belize or the Yucatan Peninsula later this week. It does not appear to pose any threat to the U.S. at this point. As a reminder, the ‘Potential Tropical Cyclone’ designation allows the National Hurricane Center to issue watches and/or warnings if a system is not quite yet a tropical depression or storm, but expected to become one soon.

Initial advisory for Potential Tropical Cyclone #16 issued at 10 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The system is forecast to potentially become a tropical storm before tracking toward Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula. (Source: WAFB)

And Tropical Depression #15 continues to move northeast and away from the U.S. coastline today. Wind shear is hitting the system and only expected to get stronger, but there is still a chance it briefly becomes a tropical storm later today or tonight. It should eventually dissipate over the next couple of days without delivering any significant impacts to land.

10 a.m. CDT advisory for Tropical Depression #15. The system could briefly become a tropical storm before dissipating over the open Atlantic within the next couple of days. (Source: WAFB)

Finally, a tropical wave is expected to emerge from Africa over the next day or two and that system is given a 40% chance of development within the next 5 days.

