FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier than normal pattern continues through weekend; possible cool front next week

Daybreak temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid and upper 70°s for most of the WAFB area, with morning lows in the low to mid 70°s for the capital city for the rest of the week and weekend. Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 90°s from Wednesday through Sunday. Remember that with the reduced rain chances, clouds will also be limited and that means few if any breaks from the heat for each of the next three afternoons. If you’re going to be working outdoors, be extra careful in the blazing sunshine and Louisiana heat and humidity.