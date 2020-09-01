FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier than normal pattern continues through weekend; possible cool front next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Welcome to September!
Tuesday was a hot summer day with plenty of sunshine, but maybe not quite as humid during the afternoon as the Storm Team had expected. Still, the heat index got up to 100° or more during the day, making for a tough day for those that had to work outdoors.
A drier than normal pattern will continue through the remainder of the workweek. Set rain chance to near zero for Wednesday and Thursday, and just 20% for Friday. In addition, the Storm Team is lowering the weekend rainfall probabilities to 30% both Saturday and Sunday.
Daybreak temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid and upper 70°s for most of the WAFB area, with morning lows in the low to mid 70°s for the capital city for the rest of the week and weekend. Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 90°s from Wednesday through Sunday. Remember that with the reduced rain chances, clouds will also be limited and that means few if any breaks from the heat for each of the next three afternoons. If you’re going to be working outdoors, be extra careful in the blazing sunshine and Louisiana heat and humidity.
The Storm Team is still anticipating the arrival of a front over the weekend, but it won’t have much of a cooling effect. About all that front will do is serve as the mechanism for those slightly higher rain chances over the weekend before it essentially fizzles out. There’s still some long-range hints at a more significant cool front towards the middle of next week, with the extended outlook calling for daytime highs in the 80°s by Wednesday. Before we get our hopes up too high, let’s see if that forecast holds through the weekend.
In the tropics, Invest 99L in the Caribbean earned the upgrade to Tropical Storm Nana earlier in the day. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has Nana becoming a hurricane before making landfall in Central America Thursday. In another sign of the hyper-active 2020 hurricane season, the NHC also upgraded TD #15 to Tropical Storm Omar at 4 p.m. That’s two storms named on the same day. And if you’re keeping score, the two storms set records for the earliest 14th (Nana) and 15th (Omar) named storms in the Atlantic Basin.
The NHC is also monitoring two additional tropical waves for potential development in the eastern Atlantic.
And lastly, there’s a full moon Tuesday night! September’s full moon is commonly known as the Harvest Moon, but this month is different. By definition, the Harvest Moon is the full moon that occurs nearest the fall equinox (Sept. 22). This year, the Harvest Moon will occur Oct. 1. Since the September full moon is occurring so early in the month, the alternate name is the Corn Moon, which occurs about every third September. The Corn Moon name is attributed to the timing of the traditional corn harvest in the northeastern U.S. during September.
