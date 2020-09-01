1 man injured in shooting on Nebraska Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a reported shooting on Nebraska Street Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 2000 block of Nebraska Street on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say one male victim was injured and taken to a local hospital. The severity of his injuries is unclear at this time.
Details are limited right now. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.
