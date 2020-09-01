EBR Parish School System to transition to hybrid learning model after Labor Day

”Thank you to all of our school administrators, staff and families that have helped support the total virtual environment over the past few weeks. While we recognize this will come with challenges and that conditions may change at any moment, we believe the time has come to begin transitioning students back into school buildings,” said Superintendent Leslie M. Brown. “We are overjoyed about greeting our students in classrooms once again. I am deeply grateful for the Health Advisory Committee’s medical expertise and continued support throughout this phased return to school.”