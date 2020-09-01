EBR Parish School System to transition to hybrid learning model after Labor Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following information was provided by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System:
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS), in coordination with the Health Advisory Committee, reviewed parish COVID-19 health data (case rates over successive 10 to 14-day trends) to determine how the district will safely transition to the hybrid learning model. Based on these metrics and data gathered over the past two months, the district will implement a shift to hybrid learning beginning with prekindergarten and elementary students first.
EBRPSS Students in grades pre-k through 5th, who would like to participate in hybrid learning, will be able to return to school on Sept. 14 based on the following plan:
- Students with last names beginning with A-K will attend in person on Monday and Tuesday. This group will learn virtually Wednesday through Friday.
- Students with last names beginning with L-Z will attend in person on Thursday and Friday. This group will learn virtually Monday through Wednesday.
- Students pre-k through 5th grade in low-incidence, self-contained classes will attend in person four days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.
- Children of EBRPSS employees in grades pre-k through 5th may attend the student’s school of record four days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.
School buildings will undergo deep cleaning every Wednesday. All students will learn virtually on Wednesday.
”Thank you to all of our school administrators, staff and families that have helped support the total virtual environment over the past few weeks. While we recognize this will come with challenges and that conditions may change at any moment, we believe the time has come to begin transitioning students back into school buildings,” said Superintendent Leslie M. Brown. “We are overjoyed about greeting our students in classrooms once again. I am deeply grateful for the Health Advisory Committee’s medical expertise and continued support throughout this phased return to school.”
For all students who wish to continue learning in the all-virtual environment, please complete the virtual opt-in form by Sept. 8. After making this original decision, if a family would like to opt back into in-person learning at a later date, please communicate with the student’s assigned school so that school level adjustments may be made in a timely manner. If you previously completed this form before the school year began, please resubmit at this time to remain in virtual learning.
The district will continue to monitor COVID-19 health data trends to determine when additional grade bands can begin phasing into the hybrid learning model. An update will be provided by no later than Sept. 28. Should a sustained spike or increase in cases occur, the district will consult with the Health Advisory Committee to determine if any adjustments need to be made back to a virtual learning environment.
The transition to and future continuation of in-person learning will also be contingent upon a variety of factors that may include the following: the number of cases; local hospital capacity; availability of PPE and cleaning supplies; safety materials; and adequate staffing for school and transportation functions.
EBRPSS will continue to monitor the public health crisis; adhere to national, state and local guidance;and make adjustments to this approach as needed. Data for transitions will be reviewed frequently. Through every step of the reentry process, EBRPSS will provide clear communications with the community.
IMPORTANT DATES
- Sept. 8 - Virtual opt-in forms must be completed
- Sept. 14 - Hybrid learning begins
- Sept. 28 - Hybrid transition update provided for middle and high schools
