EBR Parish School System holds news conference on learning after Labor Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 about whether or not the school district will return to face-to-face learning after Labor Day.
Classes are scheduled to resume the day after Labor Day, Tuesday, Sept. 8.
EBRPSS was originally scheduled to operate with a hybrid model, which included virtual and face-to-face learning, when classes began on Aug. 6.
However, school system officials decided to begin with an all virtual model until at least Labor Day due to a rise in cases of COVID-19 in the parish.
