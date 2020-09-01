Donations, volunteers needed to continue Hurricane Laura recovery efforts in southwest La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizations from around the Baton Rouge area are working to help residents devastated by Hurricane Laura.
Those non-profits tell WAFB supplies, monetary donations, and volunteers are needed now more than ever.
“This is a great way for people to get engaged in their own community by finding those things that are in need by those communities affected and getting them out there. You don’t have to travel, they can do it right here in Baton Rouge,” said Judd Jeansonne, executive director of Volunteer Louisiana.
Many of the hard-hit spots in southwest Louisiana are currently off-limits due to the amount of widespread damage and debris, however, there are plenty of other ways for people to help from afar.
Volunteers at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge are collecting donations for the people of southwest Louisiana.
Organizers tell WAFB they need donations of baby products, water, food, gas, and first aid kits, among other supplies. All people have to do is stay in their cars and volunteers will simply unload the items to be sorted and packaged.
“I think it is very important to help those who are in need because we know what it’s like to be in need. 2016 and the flood, we know what we went through and what we walked through the flood, so why wouldn’t you try to help someone that’s hurting like Lake Charles and all of those surrounding areas?” said Terry Franks, a pastor at Healing Place Church.
Organizers are also looking for volunteers to help at Healing Place Church and in warehouses where the United Cajun Navy is sorting donated items.
“We need volunteers to sort when stuff comes in. We also need volunteers with trucks and trailers just to help deliver the supplies into the affected areas,” said Todd Terrell, president of the United Cajun Navy.
Healing Place Church will be collecting donations every day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, Sept. 4. Click here if you are interested in volunteering or dropping off donations.
If you would like to volunteer with the Cajun Navy in assisting them in the warehouses or offering some trucks and trailers, click here.
Volunteer Louisiana is constantly updating other sites that are accepting donations, so make sure to follow their Facebook page by clicking here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.