DOC investigating death of Angola inmate

ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) say possible criminal charges are pending after the death of an inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Corrections have launched a joint investigation into the incident.
Ken Pastorick, a DOC spokesperson, says the inmate was involved in a fight with another inmate in his dormitory and died a short time later at the prison. Investigators say the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Correctional officers were making their routine rounds when they discovered the fight, according to Pastorick. The other inmate involved in the fight is in investigative segregation at this time.
Officials say an autopsy will be performed this week and possible criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and the autopsy.
Pastorick says the deceased inmate’s next of kin have not been notified due to the ongoing investigation.
