COVID-19 surge testing resumes in Baton Rouge

COVID-19 surge testing resumes in Baton Rouge
(Source: KEYC News Now)
By Rachael Thomas | September 1, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 2:20 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Geaux Get Tested, the federal coronavirus surge testing initiative, is returning to Baton Rouge, the mayor’s office announced Tuesday, Sept. 1.

While supplies last, residents can receive a free COVID-19 test if they are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus.

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

There are two sites where residents can get tested:

  • LSU Student Union
  • FG Clark Activity Center at Southern University

Residents wishing to be tested must provide a phone number and email address. Preregistration is encouraged. Click here to preregister.

Testing centers are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.