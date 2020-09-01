COVID-19 surge testing resumes in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Geaux Get Tested, the federal coronavirus surge testing initiative, is returning to Baton Rouge, the mayor’s office announced Tuesday, Sept. 1.
While supplies last, residents can receive a free COVID-19 test if they are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus.
There are two sites where residents can get tested:
- LSU Student Union
- FG Clark Activity Center at Southern University
Residents wishing to be tested must provide a phone number and email address. Preregistration is encouraged. Click here to preregister.
Testing centers are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.