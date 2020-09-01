2 arrested after 19-year-old killed in robbery attempt on Delaware Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery attempt that resulted in a 19-year-old male being shot and killed.
The Baton Rouge Police Departmen reports D’Quan Lee, 19, and Treavon Lowery, 19, were arrested Tuesday, Sept. 1 in connection with the shooting death of Nizual Whittine, 19, that happened Saturday, Aug. 29 on Delaware Street.
Both men were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
