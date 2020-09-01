Amber Alert issued for 2 missing children from Atlanta

ATLANTA, Texas (KLTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children from Atlanta.
According to DPS, 1-year-old Tru Speratos and 11-year-old Alex Arwood were last seen in the 300 block of W. Tipton St. in Atlanta at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31. Tru Speratos was said to be wearing a multicolored onesie and a tutu. Alex Arwood was wearing a black tank top and black shorts. The alert said the two children were abducted.
According to the alert, they may be in a gold 2007 Honda Odyssey minivan.
If anyone has seen them or has any information, please contact the Atlanta Police Department at (903)-796-7973
