Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris to speak at SU event in Sept.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rapper, producer, and entrepreneur Tip “T.I.” Harris will deliver the keynote address at Southern University Law Center’s Sports and Entertainment Symposium on Saturday, Sept. 19.
On Friday, nationally recognized attorney Donald Woodard will deliver the keynote address. Currently, Woodard acts as deputy general counsel/chief of business affairs of USA Track and Field.
The two-day event is open to the public. Registration is $10. You can register by clicking here. Participants from Louisiana, Georgia, and Mississippi are also eligible for 10 CLE credit hours.
Attendees will have the chance to participate in panels including “Music Industry 101”, “Brand Protection”, “Sports, Entertainment, and Intellectual Property”, and more.
“At the Law Center, we strive to present continuing education seminars where we align our students and community with various industry influencers to learn new skills and information and continuously build their network,” said Marla Dickerson, director of the Law Center’s CLE program. “We are truly grateful to Mr. Harris, and our host of panelists, for taking the time to pour knowledge and wisdom into our attendees.”
Symposium panelists include Benny Pough, chief executive officer of DVerse Media, Butch Hartfield, senior national director of promotion of Epic Records; Jourdan Williams, assistant media counsel at NASCAR Media Ventures; Jennifer Duval, vice president of business affairs at NBCUniversal Media, LLC; Niya Fleming, artists and repertoire (A&R) for Def Jam Recordings, and more.
