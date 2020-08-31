State of La. launches website for updates on Hurricane Laura recovery efforts

A airplane hanger is destroyed Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, after Hurricane Laura went through the area near Lake Charles, La. (Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Nick Gremillion | August 31, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 3:28 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced during a news conference Monday, Aug. 31 the State of Louisiana has launched a website to give those affected by Hurricane Laura the latest information on post-storm recovery updates.

The website includes helpful links to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) website and information and food assistance.

