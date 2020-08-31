St. Tammany coroner identifies three people found dead at a home in Pearl River

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) -St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has released of the identities of the three people found dead at a home near Pearl River over the weekend.
Lawrence Lynchard, 80; Barbara Lynchard, 75, and Debra Lynchard, 48, were found deceased inside the home at 35296 Ella Singletary Road in Pearl River.
The coroner says all three lived at the home.
Autopsies will be conducted today to determine cause and manner of death.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths.
Updates will be provided here.
