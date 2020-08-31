Report: Saints Alvin Kamara with unexcused absences from practice, believed to be contract related

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara has had three straight unexcused absences from practices and it’s believed to be contract related, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Kamara is coming off an injury-plagued 2019 season where he admitted his was not himself. Kamara is entering the final year of his rookie deal where he is set to make $2.1 million.
“I don’t really want to get into that at this time,” Payton said when asked if Kamara’s absence was injury related after practice Monday.
Earlier this training camp Kamara said he was not overly focused on a new deal.
" I didn’t come in thinking ‘I cant wait til I get a new contract.’ When that comes it’s going to be well deserved. It’s going to be perfect timing for it. It’s just not something on the forefront of my day. "
