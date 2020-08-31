REPORT: LSU DE TK McLendon enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior defensive end TK McLendon has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, 247Sports reported it has been told by a source.
According to the report, McLendon had been battling for a starting role in Bo Pelini’s 4-3 defense but had been overtaken in fall camp by others.
The report added when fall camp kicked off in Baton Rouge earlier this month, defensive line coach Bill Johnson had seniors Andre Anthony and Travez Moore as the first-team players on the edge of the line.
The 6-foot-3, 269-pound native of Soperton, Ga., joined the Tigers ahead of the 2019 season out of Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, Miss. He caught one pass for 12 yards in the season-opener against Georgia Southern. He also played in the games at Texas and at Vanderbilt but had no catches.
McLendon ranked as the No. 47 overall player and No. 2 tight end in the 2019 junior college class, per the 247Sports Composite.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron switched him to defensive end to help him potentially see playing time, according to the report.
