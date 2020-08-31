Monday, August 31: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, August 31, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 148,193 cases - 324 new cases
- 4,787 deaths - 19 new deaths
- 881 patients in hospitals - decrease of 21 patients
- 132 patients on ventilators - decrease of 10 patients
- 127,918 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between August 24 and August 30.
- 89% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- People aged 29 and under represent 37% of these cases.
Since Sunday, Aug. 30, 4,039 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,868,750. 530,546 tests were completed in August.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday, Aug. 26 he will be extending Phase Two of reopening the state’s economy for another two weeks.
