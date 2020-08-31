’Maybe the most complicated player in Jaguars history’ - What went wrong for Leonard Fournette in Jacksonville?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - Former LSU star running back Leonard Fournette rushed for nearly 2,000 yards in a single season as a Tiger and later became the No. 4 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Fournette has certainly delivered his share of exhilarating highlights as a pro, including a 2019 campaign in which he piled up more than 1,600 yards from scrimmage.
However, there was obviously too much drama for the Jacksonville Jaguars to endure, as the team cut Fournette on Monday, August 31, after just three seasons.
What exactly went wrong? We asked Brent Martineau, the sports director at our CBS affiliate in Jacksonville.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.