Louisiana a ‘yellow zone’ state in latest White House report, Governor cautions testing needs to increase after Laura

The report notes ’despite the impact of Hurricane Laura, Louisiana is well positioned due to its strong mitigation efforts and will be able to expand testing and ensure testing in shelters. In the lead-up to Hurricane Laura, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said the state made it a priority to shelter people in hotels and only use actual congregant shelters as a last resort. Laura struck Southwest Louisiana, a region that over the past month has seen some of the highest rates in new cases in the state.