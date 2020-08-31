THE INVESTIGATORS: Caterer, client at odds over wedding canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

“This wedding was scheduled for May, and unfortunately, like many events across the country this year, it could not happen. Along with our empathy for this life interruption, we told this bride and her mother the same we told our other brides — we can transfer all payments to an available date of their choosing. However, if they choose to completely cancel with us, they will lose their deposit. Like many, we are a small company doing our best to remain in-business. Nevertheless, it did not sit well with us how unhappy she was, so we put together a food credit worth $1,233.86. We do hate that it’s come to this, but we can do nothing further and wish her well.”