Grotesque, graphic evidence presented against former Livingston Parish deputy, former teacher accused of sexual abuse of children

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - *Note: This article contains graphic details presented in court regarding sexual abuse of minors.
State prosecutors introduced evidence Friday, Aug. 28 that they say paints a picture of a lustful disposition and attraction to children by Dennis and Cynthia Perkins.
The hearing was to determine if said evidence could be admitted for the state’s trial against the former high-ranking Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and his wife, a former Livingston Parish teacher. The two have been indicted on 150 felonies, some of which involve sex acts against juveniles under the age of 13, two “non-consenting adults, and various unsuspecting victims by the means of ingesting harmful substances, and an animal,” according to court filings.
According to testimony from a computer forensics examiner with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, millions of files were recovered from the Perkins’ computers, hard drives, and phones, totaling 4 TB of data.
Brian Wilson, the forensics examiner put on stand by the state, said several phones had data encrypted by an app that makes it more difficult to access information.
Of the information that was recovered from the devices, an agent from the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation testified numerous files contained child pornography, including pictures and videos of juveniles with their pubic area exposed. In one instance, the LBI agent described a video appearing to show Cynthia and Dennis Perkins having sex in the same room as a juvenile who was asleep on the couch. Once the two were having sex, he said the couple was seen putting bodily fluids on the sleeping child.
In two separate incidents, the state introduced evidence they say shows the couple performing sexual acts on adult women who appeared to be unconscious at the time.
According to the LBI agent, Dennis and Cynthia Perkins had cameras set up around their home in Livingston Parish that recorded numerous sexual acts.
The agent testified Cynthia originally denied knowledge of the camera, but that was allegedly disproved when video was discovered of her helping to set the cameras up. He also described two separate viewing areas the couple set up inside of their house: one in the attic, the other in their bedroom.
The state did present several videos and pictures along with other evidence before the court. The public, including WAFB, was removed from the gallery while those were being viewed. Judge Robert Morrison cited Victims Rights Statute Section 46:1844 (w), which guarantees confidentiality of crime victims who are minors, victims of sex offenses, and victims of human trafficking-related offenses during pretrial hearings.
Judge Morrison granted admission of several pieces of evidence the prosecutor’s team presented. The prosecution and defense must now decide if they will try Cynthia and Dennis Perkins together or separately. Currently, they’re being tried together.
Trial is set to begin in summer of 2021.
