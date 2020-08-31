FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, humid August day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the last day of August but it’s certainly not the last of the late summer heat!
We’re starting out this morning with a feels-like in the upper 80°s and it will just go higher from there.
Under partly cloudy skies, with only a 20% - 30% coverage of a cooling shower this afternoon, our high temperature will top out at 93° with a heat index expected between 104° and 106°. That means if you’re planning on an early lunch outside, it will likely already feel like triple digits – please, be careful in the heat.
Overnight, partly cloudy and still quite steamy – a low no cooler than the upper 70°s and for the first day of September, more heat and humidity headed our way.
Very little, if any, activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. A high tomorrow of 94° along with a triple-digit heat index.
