FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, dry conditions expected for the week; pair of cool fronts potentially on the horizon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you had more than enough rain last week and over the weekend, and you’re looking for a bit of a dry-out. Well, you’re in luck as the forecast for the next several days is a mainly dry one. Unfortunately, we will still have to deal with summertime heat and humidity, with highs this week in the low to mid 90°s coupled with Gulf moisture that will make the afternoons feel like 100° to 105° in the shade.