FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, dry conditions expected for the week; pair of cool fronts potentially on the horizon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you had more than enough rain last week and over the weekend, and you’re looking for a bit of a dry-out. Well, you’re in luck as the forecast for the next several days is a mainly dry one. Unfortunately, we will still have to deal with summertime heat and humidity, with highs this week in the low to mid 90°s coupled with Gulf moisture that will make the afternoons feel like 100° to 105° in the shade.
That will make things extra miserable in western Louisiana, where many people in the midst of Hurricane Laura cleanup will have little or no opportunity to escape the heat due to power outages.
Our extended forecast guidance is teasing us with a potential pair of cool fronts, one over the upcoming weekend and the other arriving next week. Those fronts will mean a return of scattered showers and t-storms, but the real question is will the fronts provide some relief from the heat?
The clouds and rain should bring an end to the threat of mid 90°s, but the weekend front may not have enough momentum to push its way into the Gulf. Instead, it will likely stall and fizzle along or near the coast. However, the second cool front may just deliver a few days with highs in the 80°s.
It’s early for that first significant September cold front; we usually look for that first real shot of cooler weather around the middle to latter part of the month. Maybe, just maybe, Mother Nature is offering a brief truce after our hot and tropically hectic summer?
Speaking of the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has initiated advisories on Tropical Depression #15, located in the western Atlantic off the southeast U.S. coast. TD #15 is likely to get the upgrade to Tropical Storm Nana Tuesday, making it the 14th named storm of the 2020 season. Fortunately, TD #15/TS Nana will track to the northeast into the open Atlantic with no threat of landfall. And if you’re keeping count, should TD #15 get the upgrade anytime between Tuesday and Friday, it will set a new record for the earliest 14th named storm.
The NHC is also tracking Invest 99L in the central Caribbean, giving that disturbance an 80% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next five days. Fortunately for the U.S., the forecast models are indicating that 99L will maintain a western track into Central America. In addition, the NHC is watching the eastern tropical Atlantic, currently focused on a wave expected to move off the coast of Africa in the next day or two.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.