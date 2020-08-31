FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Good rain chances today, cool front next week?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today delivers one more day of above-normal rain chances before we transition into a considerably drier pattern for the remainder of the week.
Look for a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, with the best rain chances from late morning through-mid afternoon. Highs will reach the low 90s for most before any rains develop.
Rest of this week
High pressure centered both to our east and west will bridge across our area, leading to much less rainfall. Daily rain chances will run 20% or less from Tuesday through Friday, with the potential for highs to reach the mid 90s on any given day.
Very muggy mornings in the mid to upper 70′s will continue through Wednesday, but morning temperatures should be a bit closer to normal (low 70s) by the end of the week.
This weekend-next week
A pair of cool fronts highlight the extended part of our forecast. The first front gets close by this weekend, but is unlikely to move through or cause any significant change in temperatures. However, it should be enough to deliver a return of scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend.
The second front shows some potential to deliver more in the way of significant impacts. Not only will that second front keep scattered rains in the forecast into the early part of next week, it may also deliver some noticeably cooler air.
Our extended forecast shows highs only reaching the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week and while I’ve currently got lows posted in the 70s, some of our guidance indicates lows could reach the 60s by the mid part of next week. Stay tuned…fingers crossed for a decent cool front next week.
Tropics remain active
The National Hurricane Center is tracking 4 separate areas of potential tropical development as of the Monday morning tropical weather outlook.
Two of the four – an area of low pressure just off the coast of the Carolinas and a tropical wave in the Caribbean – are given high chances of development. However, the system near the Carolinas will track northeast and away from the U.S. coast, remaining over the open waters of the Atlantic.
The Caribbean system currently appears poised to stay on a general west to west-northwest track that would take it into Central America or Mexico later this week. The other two systems closer to Africa are given low development chances at this point in time.
